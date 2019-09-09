Cy Gearing of Huntingdon BRJ during the ITU Long Distance Duathlon World Championships in Switzerland. Picture: SUBMITTED Cy Gearing of Huntingdon BRJ during the ITU Long Distance Duathlon World Championships in Switzerland. Picture: SUBMITTED

Cy Gearing produced a superb performance to finish seventh in the MV45-49 age bracket at the ITU World Long Distance Duathlon Championships in Switzerland.

Gearing completed the mammoth challenge of a 9.6km run, a 142.7km cycle and another 29.7km run in a total time of seven hours, 34 minutes and 10 seconds at the event in Zofingen.

Two of his BRJ clubmates, Gilles Corby and Paulus Maukonen, were also in Switzerland for the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final.

Corby, representing France, was 57th in the M55-59 age group while Maukonen, of Finland, took 97th place in the M30-34 section.

Both BRJ men competed over the standard distance of a 1,500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run in the city of Lausanne.

Corby clocked 2:41.56 in total with Maukonen quicker in 2:35.07.