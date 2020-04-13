St Ives & Warboys Cricket Club has benefitted from a £1,000 donation from leading developer David Wilson Homes St Ives & Warboys Cricket Club has benefitted from a £1,000 donation from leading developer David Wilson Homes

David Wilson Homes supports a local charity or organisation each month which improves the quality of life for those living in the area.

Martin Croucher, club chairman, said: “We pride ourselves on being able to offer cricket for all regardless of age or ability and have an ever-increasing number of female players, including two that already play regular adult cricket.

“The funding will go toward a number of new equipment purchases that will be used in our training sessions. This includes a number of new bats, cricket helmets, pads, gloves, balls and other training aids.

“This donation significantly helps the offering we are able to provide to our members, and in particular our juniors. It means that we can provide the necessary equipment needed to play cricket, much of which is unaffordable to many of our members.

“This in turn we believe will also help attract new members to join, something which we have already started to see following the success of the England Cricket team last summer in winning the World Cup.”

The donation will also be used to support the funding of a replacement net that goes around the outdoor facility the club uses. This is vital to the team as it prevents the players from getting an injury.

As the club has currently had to postpone all games and practice sessions, due to the suspension of all cricket activity during the coronavirus pandemic, Martin added: “I cannot stress how important this support from David Wilson Homes is during this difficult time.

“Whether we will get any outdoor cricket this year is something we don’t know yet, but we will survive as a club somehow and the donation will go a long way to ensuring this.”

John Dillon, Managing Director of David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are delighted that the donation is helping the club during these testing times.

“We are committed to creating a positive legacy. We want to be known not just for the quality of the homes and developments we build, but also for our commitment to the local community through supporting local organisations and charities.”

