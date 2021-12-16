News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Huntingdonshire Athletics Club lead the way again in round three of the Frostbite League

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:12 PM December 16, 2021
James Orrell (second right) of Huntingdonshire Athletics Club leads the way at round three of the Frostbite League.

James Orrell (second right) of Huntingdonshire Athletics Club leads the way at round three of the Frostbite League.

Huntingdonshire Athletics Club once again won both the senior and junior team races in the third outing of the Frostbite Cross Country League at Hinchingbrooke Park.

The club had an excellent turnout of 48 men and women in the 397-strong field with James Orrell leading the way over the five-mile course for the men in fourth place.

Tim Jones (10th) ,Simon Bowman (11th), Darren Matthews (14th), Ty Farrer (16th), Rod McKee (17th) and Dave Connell (20th) were the other scorers.

The female scorers were led by Lucy Mapp who took the win for the third race in a row.

Her 25th position overall is the highest-placing ever by a Hunts AC female in a Frostbite League race, surpassing Elaine Livera's 35th in 2019.

Ieva Klavina (55th - third woman) and Shelley Duffy (68th) were the other scorers.

Dom Pauley (right) of Huntingdonshire Athletics Club leads the way at round three of the Frostbite League.

Dom Pauley (right) of Huntingdonshire Athletics Club leads the way at round three of the Frostbite League.

The club's juniors also won the team event for the second successive race, filling five of the top six positions.

Dom Pauley won his second race  with Tom Waterworth second and Noah Scott-Donkin third in the final team-scoring position.

Thomas Richards was fifth and Aaron Hawkins sixth.

Cara Still was one second bhind the girls winner while Esme Lydon was the other scorer in a field of 130.

Dom Pauley of Huntingdonshire Athletics Club at round three of the Frostbite League.

Dom Pauley of Huntingdonshire Athletics Club at round three of the Frostbite League.

BRJ Run & Tri had 11 juniors involved, finishing sixth. Christopher Scott, Samuel Gibbons, Freya Harris, Henry Reeve and Kate Lasseter were the scorers.

The seniors had 38 competing over the course, landing fourth place, their best position so far this season.

The scorers for them were Keelan Duffy, William Dales, Marcela Gracova, Sebastian Burley, Paul Mitton, Jonathan Harding, Felicity Baillie, Alex Mitton and Nicki McMahon.

Riverside Runners had many runners missing but still did a great job to come fifth in the seniors nad seventh in the juniors.

Senior point scorers were Alan Turnbull, Simon Ashton, Finlay Sayers, Gavin Reynolds, Michael Ball, Paul Ridley, Anthony Nethercott, Hayley Bond, Jess Williams, on her first run back from injury, and Pags Claudianos.

Junior Mike Sells continued his good form to finish seventh while Rhys Martin was 27th, Adam Bray 31st and Megan Reynolds 62nd.

The next meeting is at Longmoor, March on Sunday, January 16.

The full list of results are at www.frostbiteleague.org.uk

