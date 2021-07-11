St Neots Town open pre-season campaign with win over Huntingdon Town

Published: 1:25 PM July 11, 2021

St Neots Town beat Huntingdon Town 3-0 in their opening pre-season friendly. - Credit: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

St Neots Town opened up their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 victory over Huntingdon Town.

With their Cambridge United loanees missing due to being involved with their parent club, this provided the perfect opportunity for new manager Peter Gill to test his squad depth.

St Neots Town manager Peter Gill looks on. - Credit: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

And they were able to field two separate teams in each half in what was a very competitive encounter.

The first half produced just the one goal, a penalty from Joe Sutton on 38 minutes after a push on Lawrence Hammond by Wynford Marfo.

Marfo along with Johna Gill had done their best to frustrate Saints in the opening period but a refreshed home side enjoyed a more-productive second half, scoring twice.

Oli Yun took advantage of a tiring Huntingdon side to make it two on 65 minutes and six minutes later Keiran Corner was perfectly placed to add a third after clever play by Faruk Salimun.

Substitute Marko Martins squandered the visitors' best chance of a consolation goal nine minutes from time.