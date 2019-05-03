The spin star succeeds Matt Durrant as skipper for the new Cambs & Hunts Premier League campaign, with Town hopeful of at least matching their fifth place of last season in Whiting & Partners Division One.

Sykes first joined Town as a six year-old to play Kwik Cricket which is now in its 25th year at the club.

He returned last summer following a seven-year stay in the professional game with Leicestershire and was the third-highest wicket-taker at this level.

You may also want to watch:

Club official Kevin Clement said: “James has 20 years of experience at our club as well providing first-class expertise. He knows the ethos of Godmanchester Town and has all the ingredients to make a successful captain.

“We don't have fantastic aspirations to get to the top of the league, but we'll be more than happy to finish somewhere between third and fifth again.”

One South African batsman replaces another as Warwick Rhode succeeds countryman Josh Wesson as the club's overseas recruit.

Town won't be able to call on the experience of former skipper Paul Swannell. He's sitting out the 2019 season while touring Europe.

Town begin at Histon this Saturday.