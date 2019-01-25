The Year 7 side progressed through four rounds of the competition before bowing out at the last 32 stage – the best-ever performance from a team at the Huntingdon school.

Their adventure began with a 4-1 victory against March school Neale Wade Academy which featured two goals from Freddie Zielinksi. Nigel Coleman and Sam Brugnoli also struck in that success.

Coleman then hit a hat-trick as St Peter’s blew away City of Peterborough Academy 8-2 in the next round. Junior Mendes Ortis and Brugnoli hit two goals apiece with Zielinksi also finding the net.

Coleman then claimed the only goal in a 1-0 victory against another set of Peterborough opponents from Nene Park Academy before a trip to King’s Lynn ended in a 5-1 triumph against the King Edward VII Academy.

Zielinski led the way in Norfolk with two goals before Burgnoli hit a brce as St Peter’s won 4-1 against the Benjamin Britten Academy when making the even longer trip to Lowestoft.

But their terrific run was ended by a 2-0 defeat in a tight clash with the Sandringham School from St Albans.

St Peter’s School Year 7 squad: Charlie Nicholson, George Claxton, Freddie Zielinski, Mackenzie Beecher, Ted Grange, Andreas Ifandis, Nigel Coleman, Junior Mendes Ortis, Lenny Redmond, Teddy Rickson, Sam Brugnoli, Frankie Pim, Alfie Metcalf.