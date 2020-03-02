Huntingdon Town chairman Doug McIlwain. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Huntingdon Town chairman Doug McIlwain. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Revell has been named as the United Counties League strugglers' head coach following a weekend of managerial upheaval.

He replaces Alex Cook, who left after 15 winless games in charge, in the Jubilee Park hotseat and inherits a squad sitting second-bottom of Division One.

Cook turned down the chance to work with Revell, who has been in charge of Potton United - his second spell at the Bedfordshire club - this season.

Town chairman Doug McIlwain told the Hunts Post: "We need to finish above the bottom two to ensure there is no chance of going down - and that's the only goal.

"A lot of people out there would probably love to see Huntingdon Town as a Step 7 club, but I don't believe with our history and facilities that we should ever be one.

"It's vital to the future of this football club that we avoid relegation this season, but our results haven't been good enough.

"Laurence came to me last week and felt that he could help us improve the situation we're in.

"He wanted to get involved as a head coach while working with the current management team, but that was clearly not something they were open to doing.

"If a manger is losing a game with 10 minutes to go, he has to take the odd gamble and make changes.

"As chairman, I now feel I'm at that point in terms of our season and this is now the time for me to gamble and do whatever needs to be done to keep us up.

"I begged Alex to stay for more than an hour and if he is being truthful, he'll admit that.

"I feel he would really benefit from working with someone who has the experience that Laurence does, but it's not my decision that he has chosen to walk away."

Revell becomes the ninth Town chief during McIlwain's five years as chairman of the club.

Jimmy Brattan has had two spells in sole charge after initially arriving as a duo with Ryan Hunnings, who was soon axed.

Ian Edge, Scott Witherall, Bob Warby, Daniel Woodhead and Cook have also managed Town during that time.

McIlwain added: "Many people who don't know the club and don't know me will have their opinions and that's perfectly fine.

"All I have ever tried to do is to make the club successful and that will never change.

"I can safely say that I only regret one of the appointments I've made, but that name and those reasons will remain confidential.

"Sometimes you take a punt on someone who interviews well, but then doesn't live up to the expectations they have set themselves.

"In any other form of business an appointment is made with a probation period, but that obviously doesn't happen in non-league football.

"Of we course we would all like stability and hopefully Laurence can bring that."

Latest boss Revell begins his reign with a trip to Rushden & Higham this Saturday, 3pm.

Revell is the brother of former Cambridge United striker Alex Revell, who is currently in temporary charge of League Two bottom side Stevenage.