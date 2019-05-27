The evergreen locals repeated their 2018 triumph in the Northampton Town FC Community Trust annual event last week.

Huntingdon powered through the group stage with a 100 per cent record thanks to victories against hosts Northampton, Charlton Athletic, Desborough Town and Moulton Masters, with forward Gary Wildsmith finding the net in every game.

Goalkeeper Grahame Paine made a crucial shoot-out save as Huntingdon triumphed on penalties against Derby County at the quarter-final stage before seeing off pre-tournament favourites Birmingham City in the last four.

And they completed a sparkling performance by overcoming Rushden & Diamonds in the final thanks to a solitary strike from Andy Smith.

The Huntingdon Walking Football Group squad featured Liam Wilson, Nick Jarman, Terry Woodgate, Gary Wildsmith, Grahame Paine, Paul Smith, Andy Smith and Paul Marks with Pete Graham being their non-playing manager.