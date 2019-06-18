Needingworth Colts Under 13s completed their final campaign with an honours treble as they reigned supreme in the Hunts Youth League, League Cup and Hunts Cup. The honours all arrived during a fabulous fortnight for the village side managed by Graeme Huttley. They began their wave of success by lifting the county 9-v-9 crown with a 3-1 final triumph against Sawtry Colts Blue Sox - courtesy of two Jude Sedgwick goals and a Will Huttley effort - in a showpiece clash played at Somersham Town FC. That proved to be a happy hunting ground as they returned to the same venue a few days later to capture the Hunts Youth League Cup with a 4-1 win against Sutton Rangers Black. Sedgwick again struck twice in that success with Huttley and Evan Barrand also on target. And Needingworth signed off on another high by seeing off Sawtry 5-1 to take the Hunts Youth League Under 13 Division A 9-v-9 title. Huttley bagged two of the goals with Barrand, Ryan Thompson and Townsend also getting in on the act as Needingworth's final fixture came complete with a silver lining. Seven of the players involved in the treble triumph have been with the team since it was created in 2012 at Under 7 level to give pupils at Holywell CofE Primary School the opportunity to play football. Local coach and mentor John Schwier was the man behind the team and he received praise from current boss Huttley following their farewell season to savour.