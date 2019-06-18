Needingworth Colts Under 13s completed their final campaign with an honours treble as they reigned supreme in the Hunts Youth League, League Cup and Hunts Cup.

The honours all arrived during a fabulous fortnight for the village side managed by Graeme Huttley.

They began their wave of success by lifting the county 9-v-9 crown with a 3-1 final triumph against Sawtry Colts Blue Sox - courtesy of two Jude Sedgwick goals and a Will Huttley effort - in a showpiece clash played at Somersham Town FC.

That proved to be a happy hunting ground as they returned to the same venue a few days later to capture the Hunts Youth League Cup with a 4-1 win against Sutton Rangers Black. Sedgwick again struck twice in that success with Huttley and Evan Barrand also on target.

And Needingworth signed off on another high by seeing off Sawtry 5-1 to take the Hunts Youth League Under 13 Division A 9-v-9 title. Huttley bagged two of the goals with Barrand, Ryan Thompson and Townsend also getting in on the act as Needingworth's final fixture came complete with a silver lining.

Seven of the players involved in the treble triumph have been with the team since it was created in 2012 at Under 7 level to give pupils at Holywell CofE Primary School the opportunity to play football.

Local coach and mentor John Schwier was the man behind the team and he received praise from current boss Huttley following their farewell season to savour.

"John's children are grown up, but he was still prepared to volunteer to run this team and prove that kids can be developed in a positive way through football when given the right coaching," said Huttley, who initially assisted Schwier with Adrian Bussetil.

"John stepped down ahead of this season due to work and personal commitments, but we continued with the approach we had learned from him - giving the boys positive encouragement and equal playing time.

"All of the fantastic results came about because of the team ethos and the group effort. Every single player has confidence in each other.

"Unfortunately the team will not be continuing next season, but the players will be carrying on their football journeys with various other teams in the area."

Needingworth played 27 games in all competitions last season - winning 22 of them. They scored 157 goals and ended with a goal difference of 110!

Needingworth Colts Under 13 squad: Evan Barrand, Lucca Bussetil, Theo Bussetil, Zhane Cole, Christopher Douglas, Will Huttley, Matthew Jolly, Isabel Lawrence, Jamie Moane, Jude Sedgwick, Ryan Thomspon, Elliot Thurston, Jake Townsend, Ethan Waters.