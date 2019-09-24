Town were condemned to a fourth consecutive Division One defeat when suffering a late collapse to lose 3-2 to Harrowby United last Wednesday night.

Brattan's men took control with first-half goals from Adam Richardson and captain Corey Kingston and retained that advantage for much of the second period.

But they were saw an impressive victory turn into an agonising defeat as the Lincolnshire visitors struck three times during an error-strewn final quarter-of-an-hour from Town.

A mix-up between goalkeeper Sarunas Snitkas and defender Wilkins Makate gifted Harrowby a lifeline before Makate handled to hand them the chance to level from the penalty spot.

And Huntingdon were then left empty-handed after more crossed wires between Snitkas and Makate allowed Harrowby to bag a late winner.

"We got ourselves into a great position in the game and then threw it away," said a frustrated Brattan.

"Everyone says that 2-0 is a dangerous lead in football and that certainly proved to be the case for us.

"The first Harrowby goal changed the game. Their tails were suddenly up whereas we want into panic mode, lost our shape and lost our discipline.

"For the vast majority of the game we were very good and put in a performance worthy of winning it, but we conceded three times in the last 12 minutes and ended up with nothing.

"We've done really well to pick up a couple of excellent results in the FA Vase, but I can't put my finger on why it's not happened for us in the league lately.

"We had such a good start to the season and we've let it go to waste with silly individual errors costing us.

"We've got to snap this run and we've got two important games coming up against sides who are currently in the bottom six."

The first of those matches is this Saturday when Town travel to Raunds Town, 3pm, before hosting second-bottom Lutterworth Athletic on October 5.

Brattan has begun the search for a new coach following the departure of Alex Cook, who has taken over as manager of Cambridgeshire County League side St Neots Town Reserves.

"Alex made a big impact on myself as a manger, our playing squad and the club as a whole," added Brattan. "He's a talented young coach with some terrific ideas who will go on to have a great career in the game.

"He certainly won't be easy to replace but that's the challenge we now have and any coaches keen on coming on board are welcome to get in touch through the club."