Huntingdon Town boss Alex Cook. Picture: IAN CARTER

The United Counties League Division One strugglers have picked up only two points from eight games since appointing Alex Cook as manager in November.

They were brushed aside 5-2 by title-chasing Melton Town at Jubilee Park last Saturday when Annoncio Anenou and Luke Young hit late consolation goals.

"It's obviously something that plays on your mind," admitted Cook.

"However, I knew it was going to be a project when I came back to the club and we're slowly putting the right things in place to start to rebuild the squad.

"It's also frustrating that we have played many teams from the top eight since I became manager.

"We have played some really good football at times, but we are struggling to grind out results which will change."

Town are back in action tomorrow night (Wednesday) when they host fellow strugglers Whittlesey at Jubilee Park, 7.45pm. A trip to Leicester side Saffron Dynamo follows on Saturday.

Town launched their season with a 2-1 win at newly-promoted Whittlesey on the opening day of the season all the way back in July.

Cook added: "Whittlesey are one of the three teams we have beaten in the league this season, but they have strengthened and settled since then.

"We expect another really tough game but we will be looking for a result to set our poor run of form straight."

Town have drafted in a new assistant manager with Alex Minall replacing Alfie Tate.

It's a move which creates a role reversal as Minall manages the St Neots Under 18 side with Cook assisting him there.

Tate has left the club after snubbing an offer to manage the club's Development team in the Peterborough & District League instead.

Midfielder Adam Richardson has also headed through the Jubilee Park exit again to return to Thurlow Nunn League First Division North basement boys Wisbech St Mary.

Richardson only returned to Huntingdon from the same Fenland club last month but has now moved back there after only five appearances.