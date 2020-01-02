Alfie Tate has left the United Counties League Division One strugglers after being replaced in the role at the weekend.

Teenager Tate initially joined the club in October as assistant to former boss Jimmy Brattan and remained as number two when Alex Cook took over as manager in November.

But Town have now appointed Alex Minall as Cook's new assistant in a role reversal. Cook assists Minall with the St Neots Town Under 18 side.

Meanwhile Tate was offered the chance to manager Town's Development side in Division Five of the Peterborough & District League, but has opted against it.

Chairman McIlwain told the Hunts Post: "It is not unusual for there to a change of backroom staff following the appointment of a new manager.

"That is what has happened here with Alex feeling he wanted to bring in a different assistant.

"Alex and Alex work together successfully with the Under 18 team at St Neots Town and that's something they can hopefully replicate here at Huntingdon.

"As I chairman, I always back my manager wherever possible and this is another example of that. My only concern is creating a stable and ultimately successful club.

"I also offered Alfie the chance to manage a team in his own right at just 19 years of age, but it seems that he is not interested in taking up that opportunity as he told me it is not at a good enough level.

"Alfie says he has offers from other clubs and I obviously wish him all the best in his future footballing endeavours."

The Town first team are 17th in the UCL Division One table and have back-to-back home games coming up. They host title contenders Melton Town this Saturday before welcoming fellow Cambridgeshire club, Whittlesey Athletic, on Wednesday night.

Town are now actively seeking a new manager for their Development side, who are chasing promotion in their debut season, as current boss Sparky McIlwain is moving to Australia.

Anyone with a genuine interest in the role can contact McIlwain by email at chairman@huntingdontownfc.com