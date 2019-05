The local school's brilliant bunch of Under 16 pupils lifted the English Schools' Football Association (ESFA) Premier League Schools Cup for Girls at Manchester City's Academy Stadium.

And they could hardly have captured the national crown in any more spectacular style after roaring to a 12-1 triumph against Barnsley opponents Horizon Community College in the showpiece clash last Wednesday.

St Ivo manager Lisa Trigg said: "I could not be more delighted for such a wonderful group of players.

"They truly deserve to be national champions and it is testament to their hard work - not just this season, but also in previous years.

"It was a special way for the girls to finish their football journey at St Ivo and I'm sure they will all remember this performance as they go forward.

"Although the final was not their most challenging match, the girls battled through many much closer games in previous rounds."

Lucy O'Brien led the St Ivo rampage with a five-star scoring spree which included a hat-trick of long-range strikes.

Zoe Barratt struck three times, Abby Townsend found the net twice with Tia Everdell and Angel Lyden also on target as they followed up a 2018 triumph at Under 15 level with more success. It was a fourth St Ivo crown on the national stage in all.

Principal Sam Griffin said: "I am so proud of the team for a huge achievement which will stay with them or the rest of their lives.

"I must also thank Lisa as it is her drive and commitments which gives our students such amazing opportunities."

The St Ivo Academy Under 16 team's cup-final success can be viewed by visiting the ESFA TV channel on Youtube.

A number of players from that triumphant side have the chance to complete a stunning St Ivo double when the school's Under 15 side take part in the ESFA PlayStation Schools' Cup final on Tuesday.

They face Kingston High School, from Surrey, in a showpiece clash at The Hawthorns - the home of Championship club West Brom.

St Ivo Academy Under 16 Girls squad: Zoe Barratt, Aimee Best, Sasha Brown, Ellen Bullin, Alice Claridge, Maddie Claridge, Lana Dobbie, Poppy Dunmore, Tia Everdell, Ella Hampton, Angel Lyden, Caitlin McGeown, Lucy O'Brien, Abby Townsend and Lottie Wager.