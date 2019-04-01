Darren Marjoram’s unbeaten side clinched the Cambridgeshire Girls League crown last Saturday with a 2-1 triumph at Bedfordshire side Langford in their final fixture.

It proved to be one of their toughest tests of a memorable campaign as a terrific Katie Stancombe opener was cancelled out by the hosts before half-time.

But captain Fran Chapman produced the title-winning strike following a long spell of Rangers pressure in the second period.

They have now set their sights on an honours double with a League Cup semi-final clash against Haddenham to come later this month.

St Ives Rangers Under 18s Girls squad: Aimee Best, Ellie Brown, Ellen Bullinaria, Ella Burnley, Fran Chapman, Alice Claridge, Maddy Claridge, Natalia Gawronski, Elle Jefferson, Sophie Marjoram, Katherine Speed, Jess Stancombe, Katie Stancombe, Sophie Tarpey, Abby Townsend, Nell Webber.