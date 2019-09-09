Huntingdon Girls FC was formed in 2018 to encourage local girls to take up the beautiful game - and it has proved to be a major success.

Playing numbers grew rapidly with up to 40 girls taking part in training sessions run as part of the 'Wildcats' initiative by the Football Association to increase participation.

And the popularity led to the creation of teams at Under 12 and Under 10 level for the new season with both sides involved in their first fixtures in the Cambridgeshire Women's & Girls League last weekend.

"The club was formed to encourage girls to play football in a fun and safe environment," said coach and secretary Paul Mason.

"Numbers grew steadily month on month and it was decided in July that we had enough players to form our first teams for this season.

"Although very new to the sport, the girls are extremely excited about the challenge of transitioning from Wildcats training to playing football matches."

The club, based at Sapley Fields, also continues to run weekly training sessions with the goal of adding further teams to the roster for the 2020/21 campaign.

Girls of any ability, aged four and above, are welcome to take up the sport. Further information is available from the club's website - www.huntingdongirlsfc.co.uk - or by emailing huntingdongirlsfc@gmail.com