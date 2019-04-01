Town slipped into the Division One relegation zone last Saturday despite snapping a four-match losing run by drawing 1-1 with fourth-placed Bugbrooke.

Eric Makate fired Huntingdon ahead at Jubilee Park midway through the first half with his second goal in as many matches, but the visitors quickly levelled.

Town were leapfrogged in the standings by Raunds, who beat Sileby Rangers 1-0 to climb out of the bottom two, but they boast a match in hand on the Northants side.

“It was a fair result on a day when both teams created good chances,” said Brattan.

“The fact you couldn’t tell the difference between ourselves near the bottom of the table and the side sitting fourth is very encouraging.

“Obviously it is worrying to have dropped into the relegation zone, but we have five games left to get ourselves out of that position.

“I can assure everyone that we will all fight until the very last kick of the season to keep this club up.”

Huntingdon’s tough run of fixtures continues with a home date against second-placed Anstey Nomads this Saturday, 3pm.

The club have announced the launch of a new development team to play in the Peterborough & District League next season which will be managed by Sparky McIlwain.

That will mean Town boast three senior sides with their current reserves expected to climb into the United Counties League Reserve Division.

Chairman Doug McIlwain said: “We believe the creation of a third senior team will give more local players the opportunity to be part of a growing club.

“Our goal is to increase the number of teams we have in each season and that will continue with the launch of an Under 18 side for 2020/21.”