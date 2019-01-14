St Ives Town Ladies goalkeeper Kira Markwell claims a cross against Acle United. Picture: GARY REED PHOTOGRAPHY St Ives Town Ladies goalkeeper Kira Markwell claims a cross against Acle United. Picture: GARY REED PHOTOGRAPHY

Darren Marjoram’s side celebrated arguably their best-ever result when claiming a higher-level scalp in the last 16 of the Eastern Region Women’s League Cup last Sunday.

An extra-time goal from Tierney Coulson earned unbeaten Division One side Saints a 1-0 victory against Premier Division table-toppers Acle United at Westwood Road.

It was reward for a battling performance which unsurprisingly left their manager oozing pride. Marjoram said: “This is definitely one of our best results so far – not just because Acle are the highest-ranked team we’ve beaten, but also due to the fact we had players missing and others carrying injuries.

“We knew it would be a very tough test, but we saw it as an opportunity to see where we are compared to a top team in the division above us.

“I really believed we could win the game as I have seen how hard my players have worked and how much they have improved.

“It helped us that Acle were without their leading scorers, but they still posed a massive threat going forward that we dealt with well all game.

“It’s a huge boost to be able to beat them. The confidence of the players is certainly high right now and the competition for places is fierce.”

Chances were at a premium in a tight opening half. Georgia Stancombe came closest to a breakthrough for Saints when guiding a free-kick just wide.

The hosts found themselves under plenty of pressure from higher-level Acle in the second period, but stood firm despite being forced to employ midfielders Fran Worrall and Caitlin Jarman as emergency full-backs.

Saints began brightly in extra time and hit the front midway through the first period when top-scorer Coulson held off a defender, darted past the goalkeeper and finished coolly.

That was the cue for a bombardment from Acle, but they were unable to find a way through a Saints defence impeccably marshalled by player-of-the-match Mollie Flack.

They return to the league action this Sunday with a trip to Hertford Town where victory would earn a rise to the top of the Division One table.

Saints are two points behind pacesetters Bowers & Pitsea with two games in hand – and the leaders are involved in a county cup competition this weekend.