Jimmy Brattan’s men collected a third victory in their last four United Counties League Division One fixtures when seeing off Burton Park Wanderers 2-1 at Jubilee Park.

Ben Keating made the breakthrough two minutes before half-time and Jamie Waterworth doubled the Town advantage 20 minutes into the second half.

A goalkeeping error gifted the visiting side – managed by one-time Town chief Daren Young – a lifeline moments later, but they were then reduced to 10 men following a headbutt on Keating.

Only a series of fine saves prevented Town from winning more emphatically although they did have to survive a late scare when the 10-man visitors hit the woodwork with a long-range free-kick.

“I’m very happy with the way we’re playing and the results we’re picking up,” said Brattan. “The squad together nicely and the lads are enjoying their football again.”

The victory lifted Town into 16th place ahead of their final outing of 2018 at bottom side Raunds on Boxing Day.