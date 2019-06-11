Mick Rayson, himself a local man, was among the spectators as the county's two Under 25 teams met in the Southern Section of the Reg Wright Trophy with the 'A' side easing to success against their 'B' stablemates at Needingworth BC.

A clean sweep of victories on all three rinks and a final scoreline of 89-44 in favour of the 'A' team is no shock given they are the reigning champions in this competition following a historic first success last summer, but there were plenty of reasons for positivity from the 'B' squad as well.

Maddie Leader (Sawtry), Mark Franklin (Papworth) and Tom Hall (Brampton) combined to give the 'A' team a 26-15 victory on Rink 1 where home trio Cian McCallion, Caitlin Jackson and Jorja Jackson provided plucky opposition.

There was a battle of the brothers on Rink 2 where Harry Ward (Papworth) joined forces with Alfie Gardiner (Sawtry) and captain Sophie Purell (St Ives) to help the 'A' team triumph 33-14 against a 'B' trio featuring his younger brother, Jack, along with Daniel Lunn-Eggleton (Sawtry) and Thomas Whittaker (Sawtry).

The two teams were level at 12-12 after 15 ends, but the 'A' side then reeled off 19 unanswered shots to take command.

Birthday boy Kieran Murray (Brampton) - the elder statesman of the 'A' squad at 23 - enjoyed a winning present on Rink 3.

Sam Brugnoli (Huntingdon) and Bradley Herbert (Sawtry) were his team-mates as they overcame Scott Green (Huntingdon), Tom Andersen (Eynesbury) and Jake Pankhurst (Huntingdon) 30-15.

Team manager Alan Blackley, who looks after both Hunts sides, said: "It was great to see our 'A' team back to performing the way in which we all know they can.

"The 'B' side also played well and produced some great moments during the course of the games.

"The future is very bright with these players. Our 'A' team are capable of beating any opposition and will continue to prove that for the next few years, while we also have many younger talents coming through who will continue to develop and become more consistent.

"In a couple of years' time we will be in a position where we have two 'A' teams."

It was a second success of their Reg Wright trophy defence for the Hunts 'A' team following a season-opening 73-48 victory against Suffolk.

And it meant they made an immediate return to winning ways after slipping up 71-67 to big rivals Norfolk in their second fixture.

The 'B' team were beaten 89-57 by Suffolk 'B' and then lost 76-50 to Norfolk 'B'.

The next Hunts fixtures are away to Suffolk this Sunday.