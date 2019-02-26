Darren Marjoram’s side extended their unbeaten record in their debut Division One season to 16 matches with a 3-0 victory against Stevenage Reserves at Westwood Road.

Georgia Stancombe opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a Hannah Seymour-Shove surge was illegally halted, and leading scorer Tierney Coulson soon doubled the advantage when pouncing on a mix-up in the visiting defence.

And the points were sealed in the second period when Harriet Ford provided a glorious finish to a slick move involving Emily Smith and Katie Stancombe as Saints surged seven points clear at the summit. They have now won 12 and drawn four of their 16 league games in a stunning season.

Saints switch their attention to the League Cup this Sunday when hosting Premier Division side Bedford Ladies in a quarter-final tie, 1.30pm.

Saints are chasing a second higher-level scalp after dumping out holders Acle United in the previous round.