Rovers have enjoyed an excellent beginning to life in the Spartan South Midlands League by storming to the Premier Division summit.

They extended their unbeaten run to five league games with a 2-0 victory against Baldock Town at Hall Road last Saturday.

Steve Gentle set them on the way to glory with his fourth goal of the season before new recruit James Peters clinched the points with a debut goal.

Brown said: "Picking up 13 points out of a possible 15 is obviously a very pleasing start, but we all know deep down that we should have the lot because we were disappointed to be held to a draw by Oxhey on the first day of the season.

"We given ourselves a good platform, though, and wee've added some good players since the season started.

"We feel we have the squad now to challenge and we know there is still a lot to more come in terms of performances.

"The acid tests will start to come over the next few weeks with some tougher fixtures, but we're confident we can deal with that as we're scoring plenty of goals and defending very well having only conceded twice in five games.

"A lot of the teams we have faced have adopted a similarly direct style to what we were used to in the United Counties League, so that's made the switch of league pretty smooth."

Gentle broke the deadlock when turning in a Jack Uttridge knock-down from Jordan Jarrold's free-kick just before the half-hour, but Rovers were reliant on two smart saves from goalkeeper Jamie Greygoose to preserve their advantage.

Jordan Brown and Dan Draper both missed the target as Eynesbury attempted to double their lead - something they finally succeeding in doing with 18 minutes to go when Peters, who had a spell with St Neots Town last season and arrived from Cambridge City, pounced following a Jarrold corner.

Rovers also handed a debut to another new face with former Broadfields United midfielder Nikco Williams introduced at half-time.

They now switch their attention to the second qualifying round of the FA Vase this Sunday when facing a tricky trip to Premier Division rivals Edgware Town, 3pm.

"It's obviously not ideal to have to play on a Sunday," added Brown. "But we have a strong squad available and we're determined to progress."