Tierney Coulson put St Ives Town Ladies ahead against Newmarket Town Ladies from the penalty spot. Picture: GARY REED PHOTOGRAPHY Tierney Coulson put St Ives Town Ladies ahead against Newmarket Town Ladies from the penalty spot. Picture: GARY REED PHOTOGRAPHY

Goals from top-scorer Tierney Coulson and Hannah Seymour-Shove, and a series of fine saves from goalkeeper Kira Markwell, helped Marjoram’s side to a 2-1 victory at Newmarket Town Ladies last Sunday.

That triumph extended their unbeaten start to life in Division One of the Eastern Region Women’s League to 10 games and also lifted them into second place in the standings. They are two points behind leaders Bowers & Pitsea Ladies, but boast two matches in hand.

Marjoram said: “We have managed to go through the whole of 2018 unbeaten in league games.

“It has been such an amazing year for the club. Winning the Cambridgeshire Women’s League Premier Division title in May was a fantastic achievement and we’ve taken the step up to a higher league in our stride.

Goalkeeper Kira Markwell starred as St Ives Town Ladies triumphed against Newmarket Town Ladies. Picture: GARY REED PHOTOGRAPHY Goalkeeper Kira Markwell starred as St Ives Town Ladies triumphed against Newmarket Town Ladies. Picture: GARY REED PHOTOGRAPHY

“To still be unbeaten at this stage of our first season at this level is an excellent effort and the players deserve huge credit for it.

“They give absolutely every effort asked of them and their hard work is paying off. I could not be more proud as their manager.”

Saints pipped Newmarket to Cambridgeshire Women’s League title glory last term and they again had the edge when they met last Sunday.

The breakthrough arrived midway through the first half as Coulson confidently rifled a penalty into the roof of the net after Katie Stancombe was sent tumbling in the box.

Hannah Seymour-Shove hit a classy second goal for St Ives Town Ladies against Newmarket Town Ladies. Picture: GARY REED PHOTOGRAPHY Hannah Seymour-Shove hit a classy second goal for St Ives Town Ladies against Newmarket Town Ladies. Picture: GARY REED PHOTOGRAPHY

Saints showed plenty of resilience under pressure to hold onto their advantage with number one Markwell regularly excelling.

She produced one particularly impressive save midway through the second half when plunging to her left and that proved to be a vital contribution as Saints doubled their lead a few minutes later.

Seymour-shove displayed terrific vision and expert technique to curl in a half-volley after spotting the Newmarket keeper off the line.

Another excellent Markwell saved followed before she was eventually beaten in the closing stages, but that Newmarket proved to be merely a consolation as Saints saw out the contest.

They return to action with a home clash against Hoddesdon Owls on January 6.