Prince Mutswunguma put St Neots Town ahead in their loss to Daventry Town. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO Prince Mutswunguma put St Neots Town ahead in their loss to Daventry Town. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

Barry Corr's side were beaten 2-1 at Daventry Town in Southern League Division One Central . . . and they only had themselves to blame.

Saints gifted the Northamptonshire hosts both of their goals after initially hitting the front through leading scorer Prince Mutswunguma's ninth league goal of the season.

They hit the road without injured striker Joe Neal while fellow attacking player Sam Gomarsall is out with illness.

Captain Tommy Boxer also began a two-match ban with those unavailabilities leading to a full debut for Raj Badiani along with recalls for Mutswunguma and defender Stevan Shaw.

St Neots goalkeeper Finley Iron concedes a penalty during their defeat at Daventry Town. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO St Neots goalkeeper Finley Iron concedes a penalty during their defeat at Daventry Town. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

Saints had the better of a blank first half with Badiani and Lewis Simpler having the only shots on target managed by either side.

They lost defender Sam Goode to a foot problem at the break with his injury forcing a reshuffle as striker Lewis Foster was sent on and Mutswunguma dropped into a deeper role.

It didn't stop the latter player from making the breakthrough just before the hour as Mutswunguma collected a Simper pass and turned smartly before firing into the corner.

But Saints' feelings quickly changed from pleasure to pain as they advantage was wiped out just 90 seconds later when a defensive mix-up between Tom Dickens and Panny Boxer allowed Daventry man Aaron King to race into the box.

Joe Sutton went close to a late leveller as St Neots Town were beaten at Daventry Town. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO Joe Sutton went close to a late leveller as St Neots Town were beaten at Daventry Town. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

He was brought down by Saints keeper Finley Iron who received a yellow card for his troubles and was powerless to prevent Jack Bowen from tucking away from the subsequent spot-kick.

And the home side completed their turnaround a quarter-of-an-hour later as substitute Michael Gyasi left the Saints defence toiling to cut back for Bowen to strike again.

Joe Sutton came closest to dragging third-bottom Saints level when firing narrowly wide in stoppage time, but they were left empty-handed.