Abbi Griffin on the ball during St Ives Town Ladies' clash with Harlow Town. Picture: GARY REED PHOTOGRAPHY Abbi Griffin on the ball during St Ives Town Ladies' clash with Harlow Town. Picture: GARY REED PHOTOGRAPHY

Darren Marjoram's side produced their finest performance of a difficult debut Premier Division season to draw 2-2 with unbeaten table-toppers Harlow Town Ladies at Westwood Road.

Saints were already without four regular players when they lost Hannah Seymour-Shove to illness only an hour before kick-off, but they gave an excellent account of themselves.

They spent much of the first half under pressure but one of their rare attacking forays featured a terrific opening goal from player-of-the-match Ruth Fox who blasted in from 20 yards.

You may also want to watch:

Their advantage was wiped out on the stroke of half-time when they failed to deal with a corner and St Ives then fell behind on the hour with the high-flying Harlow side again piling on the pressure in the second period.

But Saints refused to roll over and clawed their way back onto level terms late on when Caitlin McGeown forced a mistake, intercepted a weak back-pass and finished coolly to ensure they became only the second team to take a point off Harlow all season.

Third-bottom Saints are now five points clear of the drop-zone with the two teams below them - Haringey Borough and AFC Dunstable - yet to win this season.

Saints now host Haringey in a crucial home clash this Sunday, 2pm.