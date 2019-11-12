Hot-shot Dom Lawless coolly converted a stoppage-time penalty to complete a second-half comeback as Rovers earned a 2-1 win against Arlesey Town at Hall Road.

The opening period was blank, with top-scorer Jordan Brown twice going close for Rovers, but the game exploded into life on the hour as Dave Baker became the first Eynesbury man to be sin-binned since that punishment was introduced ahead of this season.

Baker was dismissed for 10 minutes for his protests after Rovers saw a strong penalty appeal for handball ignored and Arlesey quickly made the most of their numerical advantage to hit the front while he was off the pitch.

Eynesbury squandered a glorious chance to level within minutes as Jordan Jarrold's penalty was saved after Scott Sinclair was sent tumbling in the box.

But they eventually restored parity with 11 minutes to go as Jordan Brown finished from close range after Sinclair headed a Jarrold free-kick into his path.

And Rovers completed a dramatic turnaround to end a run of four league matches without a victory when Lawless stepped up from the spot in the fourth of eight additional minutes after the referee spotted an infringement at a corner.

Rovers climbed up to ninth place in the Premier Division standings ahead of a scheduled trip to London Colney tonight (Tuesday) which marks the start of a run of seven consecutive away games in all competitions

They don't have a fixture this Saturday. but are back in action next Tuesday when travelling to Leighton Town.