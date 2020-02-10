Rovers eased to a 3-1 success against Thetford Town in a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash at the David Wilson Homes Ground last Saturday.

They hit the front when Austen Diaper headed in a Josh Dawkin corner from point-blank range.

Charlie Bowen's smart finish on the turn doubled the advantage before the break and the points were in the bag when young talent Harrison Radwell tucked away a Cavan King long throw that was flicked on by Diaper.

But their hopes of a clean sheet were dashed when keeper Niall Conroy was beaten from the penalty spot late on after an alleged handball.

"We didn't really get out of first gear which you can look at two ways," said Drake.

"Of course it was pleasing to get a comfortable win, but it could have been a lot bigger with a better performance.

"The fact all three of our goals came from set-pieces is a positive and it continues a decent start to the year for us.

"Stowmarket - who are top and unbeaten - are the only team we have lost to in 2020 and that shows we're moving in the right direction.

"We've brought in a new system which the players are understanding more and growing into all of the time."

Rovers go to second-placed Norwich United this Saturday, 3pm, when they will have a new - and familiar - face in their squad.

Striker Russell Bull has returned for a third spell with the club. The big striker was part of the side who won the Hunts Senior Cup and Hinchingbrooke Cup last season, but hasn't played this season due to family reasons.

However, he now returns to the Rovers fold with them in need of firepower due to Luke Lindsay sustaining a hip injury against Thetford.

"It's very tough to play attractive football at this stage of season when pitches aren't in the best condition," added Drake.

"So it makes perfect sense to bring a striker who must be 6ft, 6ins tall and add another dimension to our attacking play.

"Luke is a very similar player who has been effective for us lately and hopefully 'Bully' can do the same."

Rovers then continue their Hunts Senior Cup defence on Tuesday with a home semi-final clash against Huntingdon Town.

Drake has warned his players against taking the Step 6 strugglers lightly as they bid to retain the county crown.

"Our performance at Yaxley in the quarter-final was excellent," continued Drake. "Having put out a higher-level team we cannot afford to be complacent and slip up against a lower-level team.