He has appointed Steve Kuhne, Ash Fuller and Dean Greygoose as joint bosses of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division club.

Plumb moved swiftly following the surprise departure of previous boss Mark Ducket last week to join higher-level Bedford Town.

Greygoose and Fuller were in charge of a depleted Rovers side who were pipped 2-1 by table-toppers Colney Heath last Saturday. Chairman Plumb then met with Kuhne on Sunday when he agreed to also join the fold.

Kuhne is a local legend after a high-scoring playing career with St Neots Town who he also managed. He was most recently boss of Potton United.

Former professional goalkeeper Greygoose successfully managed Mildenhall Town in the non-league game and has his own coaching business. He has been coaching Rovers' goalkeepers - including his son Jamie - this season.

Fuller initially joined Rovers as a player but was assistant boss to Ducket during the final few weeks of his reign.

Plumb told the Hunts Post: "I always try to make the right appointment in the best interests of Eynesbury Rovers and I feel I have three men who are perfect for this club.

"I really do think it will work well. Dean is happy doing what he's doing, Ash is cutting his teeth in coaching and management, and Steve can lead the way in many respects.

"I had contact from five or six people who were very serious about wanting the job, but I feel that continuity is important.

"Ash and Dean provide that while Steve brings huge experience in general and knowledge of this league in particular.

"He's very well known in this area and has excellent contacts which I'm sure he will be able to use to our advantage.

"As far as I am concerned there is no need for titles. I have three very talented and very capable people in my management team.

"They are all very good coaches and Dean and Ash are already well liked by the players.

"Of course someone always has to make the final decision and Steve will be that man, but he has already made it clear to Dean and Ash that they are very much all on equal terms.

"I'm not the sort of chairman who sets targets. All I want is to see the club to continue to progress and move forward as it did during Mark's time in charge.

"But I think an exciting time is ahead."

Previous boss Ducket occupied the Rovers hotseat for more than four years after being appointed in November, 2015.

His reign included Hunts Senior Cup success in 2016/17 and a best-ever run to the fourth round of the FA Vase this term.

Plumb added: "Mark served us well for a good length of time and I respect his decision to move on even though it came as a bit of a shock at the time."

Former boss Ducket is hoping to raid Rovers for one of their top talents. He has slapped in an approach for leading scorer Jordan Brown.