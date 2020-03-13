Brett Swales' men triumphed in the Hunts Lower Junior Cup final on Wednesday night.

The Cambridgeshire County League outfit beat Peterborough & District League opponents Stilton United Reserves 1-0 in a showpiece clash staged at Jubilee Park in Huntingdon.

Steve Beeson provided the only goal on the stroke of half-time as Needingworth completed the first part of a potential honours treble.

Swales' men are also through to the final of the Reg Haigh & Arthur Peck Cup later this month and are chasing the Division 4B title.

The county finals continue next week when Eynesbury United and Huntingdon United do battle for the Hunts Intermediate Cup crown at St Ives Town FC.

The Eynesbury sie are technically the holders of that trophy after winning it last season when known as Eynesbury Rovers Reserves.

HUNTS COUNTY CUP FINALS SCHEDULE

SENIOR

Wednesday, March 18

Hunts Intermediate Cup

Eynesbury Utd v Huntingdon Utd (7.45pm, St Ives Tn FC).

Wednesday, March 25

Hunts Senior Cup

Eynesbury Rovers/St Ives Tn v Godmanchester Rovers/Huntingdon Tn (7.45pm, St Neots Tn FC)

Wednesday, April 8

Hunts Junior Cup

Farcet Utd v Brampton (7.45pm, St Ives Tn FC).

Wednesday, April 15

Hunts Sunday Cup

Farcet Utd v Cardea (7.45pm, Yaxley FC).

Thursday, April 23

Hunts Women's Senior Cup

St Ives Tn Ladies v Cambridge Utd Women (745pm, Eynesbury Rovers FC)

JUNIOR

Wednesday, April 1

Hunts Under 16 Cup

St Ives Tn/St Ives Rangers v Yaxley/Warboys Colts (7.30pm, Huntingdon Tn FC).

Friday, April 3

Hunts Under 18 Cup

St Ives Tn v Godmanchester Rovers/St Neots Tn (7.30pm, Eynesbury Rovers FC).

Sunday, April 19

Hunts Under 14 Cup

Huntingdon Tn Rowdies/St Neots Tn v St Ives Rangers/Godmanchester Tn (10am, Yaxley FC).

Sunday, April 19

Hunts Under 15 Cup

St Neots Tn v St Ives Tn (1.30pm, Yaxley FC).

Friday, May 1

Hunts Under 13 Cup

Godmanchester Rovers/Little Paxton v Buckden/Sawtry Colts (7pm, Somersham Tn FC).

Saturday, May 2

Hunts Under 14 Girls Cup

Godmanchester Rovers/St Neots Tn v St Ives Rangers/Riverside Rovers (2pm, Somersham Tn FC).

Sunday, May 3

Hunts Under 12 Girls Cup

ICA Sports/St Ives Rangers v Hampton/Huntingdon Girls (10.30am, Somersham Tn FC).

Sunday, May 3

Hunts Under 12 Cup

Eynesbury Rovers/Huntingdon Tn Rowdies v St Neots Tn/Ramsey Colts (1.30pm, Somersham Tn FC).

TBC

Hunts Under 13 11-v-11 Cup

Godmanchester Tn/Huntingdon Tn Rowdies v Buckden/St Ives Tn (venue to be confirmed).