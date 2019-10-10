Drake's men were thumped 5-0 at Stanway Rovers as they suffered a fifth defeat in just 11 league games this term.

It's a record which is already threatening to wreck their anticipated challenge for promotion.

"It was a woeful result and an equally bad performance," blasted Drake. "We showed no heart, no desire and no passion until it was far too late.

"We're in a bit of a pickle and things need to change quickly before it is too late."

Things aren't about to get any easier this Saturday when Rovers host unbeaten table-toppers Stowmarket at the David Wilson Homes Ground, 3pm.

"We've got more players missing the game against Stowmarket and our availability issues are killing any chance of continuity," added Drake.

"It's vital that we are able to field a settled side and for people to show me they want to be at this club."

One man who won't be featuring for Rovers again is attacking ace Jack Chandler.

He departed for Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division rivals Newmarket Town earlier this week and made a goalscoring debut for the Jockeys on Tuesday night.

The departure of the club's leading scorer in the last two seasons is a major blow with Drake admitting: "I'm obviously disappointed Jack has left.

"But he wasn't enjoying his football and I need everyone to be focused.

"He has done lots of good things for us in the last two seasons and we wish him all the best for the future."

Chandler also left the club in the summer to initially join St Neots Town, but he then performed a U-turn to return.