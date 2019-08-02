There were no bold statements or big predictions from the Godmanchester Rovers boss on the eve of the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season. Quite the opposite in fact. Rather than talking up his side's chances of bettering their fourth and third positions of the past two campaigns to challenge for promotion, Drake instead reflected on the frustrations of a difficult summer at the David Wilson Homes Ground. The young boss - who led the club to a Hunts Senior Cup and Hinchingbrooke Cup double last term is either genuinely worried or attempting to pull off the sort of bluff only usually seen at the World Series of Poker. Time will tell which of the above is correct.