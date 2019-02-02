Assistant manager Jack Cassidy (right), pictured with manager Matt Clements earlier this season, has departed from St Neots Town. Picture: CLAIRE HOWES Assistant manager Jack Cassidy (right), pictured with manager Matt Clements earlier this season, has departed from St Neots Town. Picture: CLAIRE HOWES

Star defender Taylor Parr and assistant manager Jack Cassidy have both announced their exits from the Southern League Premier Division Central club today.

Saints owner Lee Kearns revealed exclusively to the Hunts Post on Thursday the club have cut their playing budget with immediate effect and are considering the possibility of taking voluntary relegation at the end of the current season.

Manager Matt Clements is also moving into a director of football post once a successor has been appointed.

“It’s such a shame how things have worked out at St Neots,” wrote Parr on social media earlier today.

“I’ve played there for three seasons and after seeing people two or three times a week you make really good friends. You become a little family and it’s so gutting that it’s getting broken up.

“I fully believe we would have stayed up comfortably and had a good time while doing so.

“But what I can say is that I’ve met some really good people and have some friends for life.

“So thanks to all the players, staff and supporters who have been involved in the last three years.

“It’s been a bumpy ride, but I have got some really good memories.”

Captain Luke Knight and striker James Hall are other senior Saints players expected to depart.

Meanwhile assistant boss Cassidy has ended his spell of almost five months at the Premier Plus Stadium.

The former Histon, St Ives Town and Bedford Town coach was appointed in early September following the departure of Matty Haniver to a dream role working for Italian giants Juventus in the Middle East.

In a statement issued to the Hunts Post, Cassidy wrote: “Today I have left my role as assistant manager at St Neots Town FC.

“With the recent announcements and potential changes in infrastructure, I felt this is the best decision that suits both myself and the football club.

“Thank you to manager Matt Clements for giving me the opportunity to join the football clubm, to all the staff who I built a strong bond with, the supporters and most importantly to all the players I worked with during my time at the football club.

“Although on the field things didn’t always pan out as we hoped for many differing factors, I do hope the restructure of the football club allows owner Lee Kearns and all the directors to reap the rewards for their hard work and get them to get back to where they want to be on a stable footing.

“It’s not time for me to reflect on the season so far, continue working hard and await the right opportunity in the future.”

Saints’ home clash against Coalville Town today was postponed.