Action from St Neots Town's draw at Biggleswade FC. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 Action from St Neots Town's draw at Biggleswade FC. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

The struggling Saints picked up a precious Southern League Division One Central point when battling out of a goalless draw at Biggleswade FC - snapping a run of six consecutive league defeats in the process.

And keeping a clean sheet was a major source of satisfaction for Marc Abbott's side after they had leaked 13 goals in their two previous games - a 7-1 drubbing at Welwyn Garden City and a 6-0 rout at the hands of Thame United.

Abbott said: "It was definitely good to keep a clean sheet first and foremost.

"In the end we came away a little bit disappointed not to win but it's good to put a point on the board.

Action from St Neots Town's draw at Biggleswade FC. Picture: Action from St Neots Town's draw at Biggleswade FC. Picture:

"We've done a lot of sessions to work on improving our defending. It was a case of making ourselves hard to beat and doing the basics right again.

"It was a difficult time for us after the heavy defeats and there were a lot of strong conversations had.

"We showed we weren't happy with our situation by letting four players go and hopefully we're all now on the same page.

"We're well aware we will lose games but the manner of recent defeats was unacceptable and can't be repeated."

St Neots Town manager Marc Abbott finally had something to smile about as his side drew 0-0 at Biggleswade FC. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 St Neots Town manager Marc Abbott finally had something to smile about as his side drew 0-0 at Biggleswade FC. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

The 0-0 scoreline was not a complete surprise given both sides' lack of goals this term.

You may also want to watch:

Both promoted Biggleswade and relegated Saints had only found the net nine time in nine league games ahead of this contest.

Joe Sutton and Prince Mutswunguma went closest for Saints in a first half of few chances, but there was more attacking intent from both sides after the break.

Locally-based Biggleswade man Lawrie Marsh was twice denied by Saints keeper James Philp before also making a smart stop from prolific former Eynesbury Rovers player Tom Coles.

Ben Bradley and Mutswunguma just missed the target when Saints threatened but Ryan Inskip squandered the best chance of the match for Biggleswade with 20 minutes to go when volleying over from six yards.

Saints now face successive home matches with Daventry Town visiting the Premier Plus Stadium this Saturday, 3pm, before Aylesbury United arrive on November 9.

They then face pointless bottom side Wantage in what is likely to be crucial clash on November 23.

"All three of the home games will be tough for different reasons," added Abbott.

"Daventry have had some really good results in league and cup, Aylesbury are sitting in the top six and look to be a strong side while the Wantage game will carry a different kind of pressure as we'll be favourites to win it.

"Our division seems to be splitting into three leagues within one and our immediate priority is trying to climb the one at the bottom."

Abbott recently released midfielder Mason Rhiney and striker Tim Nkala while ending the loan stay of fellow frontman Sam Bennett. The latter two players have now joined Division One Central rivals Yaxley.

Two other players have also departed with Mikey Davis returning to Cambridge City after just two appearances and Alfie Connor rejoining Soham Town Rangers.