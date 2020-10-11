St Neots Town recorded a sensational 8-0 win at home to Didcot Town in the Southern League. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO St Neots Town recorded a sensational 8-0 win at home to Didcot Town in the Southern League. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

If there was one disappointment for the team and their gleeful supporters it is that they didn’t score more.

The visitors’ goal led a charmed life at times with clearances off the line and net-bound shots blocked by desperate defending.

Leading the way for the hosts was recent signing Ben Worman who masterminded the Saints’ attacking strategy.

He scored once, the third, and had a hand in two of the other St Neots goals.

There were also the first two league goals for Ryan Robbins and midweek signing Arel Amu equalled that feat with a very impressive double, despite only arriving from the bench with a little over 17 minutes to go.

Lee Watkins had fired Saints ahead in the second minute with a crisp shot through a packed penalty area after a Jake Battersby corner had not been cleared.

Top scorer Leon Lobjoit was a shock omission from the scoring lists but went close twice with shots narrowly off-target.

Robbins skilfully chipped over the keeper on 20 minutes before Worman, who had already skimmed the bar, netted on the turn.

Robbins completed the first-half scoring on 36 minutes from a narrow angle and any hopes Didcot had of the second half providing some relief were ended 90 seconds after the restart when a deep cross from Battersby created panic and Liam Bennett arrived late score his first goal for the club.

Robbins hit the side-netting as he hunted his hat-trick and his day was over when he was involved in the final substitution.

His replacement though was Amu and the forward, recently signed from St Ives Town, took just over a minute to announce his arrival.

He converted a Bennett cross on 74 minutes and 10 minutes later doubled his tally when a Lobjoit shot was blocked on the line.

There was still time for Worman and Lobjoit to go close but the final goal of the day belonged to another sub, Sam Goode claiming his first of the season following yet another corner swung in by Battersby.

The result means Saints remain undefeated after three games.

St Neots Town: Chadwick, Bennett, Battersby, Wilson-Braithwaite, Dickens, Corr (Goode 59), Watkins (Cowling 63), Smith, Robbins (Amu 73), Lobjoit, Worman

Subs (not used): Gomersall, Martin.

Goals: Watkins 2, Ryan Robbins 20, 36, Worman 29, Bennett 47, Amu 74, 84, Goode 88.

Didcot Town: L.Bedwell, T.Bedwell, Wheeler, McEachron (McKirnan 56), Fry, Green, Hayward (Dark 56), Barder, Ferguson, Jeacock, Thomas (Harris 56).

Subs (not used): Evans, Lee.

Booked: Green 32, Barder 90

HT: St Neots Town 4 Didcot Town 0

Referee: Sean Gregory (Peterborough)

Attendance: 228