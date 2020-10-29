Tom Dickens scores for St Neots Town against Biggleswade. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO Tom Dickens scores for St Neots Town against Biggleswade. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

The margin of victory in the Southern League Division One Central match would have been even higher too had it not been for an inspired performance from Biggleswade keeper Tyler Josephs.

Ben Worman in action for St Neots Town against Biggleswade. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO Ben Worman in action for St Neots Town against Biggleswade. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

Time and again he repelled the best efforts of a rampant Saints, producing six excellent first half saves, and a further three after the break.

Lee Watkins congratulates Jake Battersby after his goal for St Neots Town against Biggleswade. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO Lee Watkins congratulates Jake Battersby after his goal for St Neots Town against Biggleswade. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

However, a double for Ben Worman plus one each for Tom Dickens and Jake Battersby, propelled Town up to eighth, five points behind leaders Corby Town.

St Neots Town took on Biggleswade in a Southern League Division One Central match. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO St Neots Town took on Biggleswade in a Southern League Division One Central match. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

Manager Barry Corr, still perhaps searching for the best combination of his players, opted to leave himself on the bench bringing back Dickens in defence.

Luke Chadwick in action for St Neots Town against Biggleswade. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO Luke Chadwick in action for St Neots Town against Biggleswade. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

And just before the final whistle, there was a cameo substitute appearance for former Manchester United man and father of goalkeeper Louis, 39-year-old Luke Chadwick.

Luke Chadwick in action for St Neots Town against Biggleswade. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO Luke Chadwick in action for St Neots Town against Biggleswade. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

From the start St Neots dominated play and created openings.

Tom Dickens in action for St Neots Town against Biggleswade. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO Tom Dickens in action for St Neots Town against Biggleswade. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

Down the right flank Liam Bennett cut past his marker time and time again to send over inviting crosses for the front players to attack.

Twice Leon Lobjoit was off target after he had picked him out while Worman was a constant threat to the visiting defence.

Lobjoit brought a significant save from Josephs but after another outstanding stop at the expense of a corner on 15 minutes, the keeper was beaten from close range by Dickens.

The visitors did look lively on the break and their first effort on goal by Kian Coles after 18 minutes saw Louis Chadwick in action for the first time as he pushed the ball for a corner.

Two saves in as many minutes by Josephs then denied Lobjoit and Arel Amu from adding to the score but St Neots were not to be denied for much longer because after 34 minutes a flash of individual brilliance saw Worman beat three defenders at speed before placing the ball beyond the despairing dive of Josephs to make it 2-0.

Before half-time there was still enough time for Lewis Simper to twice be denied by the keeper as he kept out a direct free-kick and a delicate lob.

Josephs continued to frustrate Lobjoit with a good low save after the break and when the striker finally beat the inspired goalkeeper, the crossbar kept the ball out.

However, Josephs’ one and only error in the match cost his side on 56 minutes. He spilled a Bennett cross to gift Ben Worman his second goal.

Despite being 3-0 down Biggleswade defiantly kept trying to breach the home defence and after 61 minutes they were rewarded when a Drakulic free-kick was not cleared and Tom Coles stabbed home from close range.

However, this was to prove nothing more than a consolation goal because eight minutes later Battersby rapped in a low shot from another Bennett cross to reinstate St Neots’ three-goal advantage.

Lobjoit chipped wide with the keeper narrowing his angle and was then booked as his personal frustration showed through.

With all three home substitutes introduced in the last 15 minutes, the tempo of the match reduced, although one of the newcomers, Ryan Robbins, did test the under-siege goalkeeper.

But it was still fantastic preparation for St Neots prior to hosting Northern Premier League visitors Worksop Town in the FA Trophy Third Round Qualifying on Saturday.

St Neots: Louis Chadwick, Bennett, Battersby, Goode, Wilson-Braithwaite, Dickens, Watkins (Luke Chadwick 84), Simper, Amu (Robbins 84), Lobjoit (Gomersall 79), Worman.

Subs (not used): Smith, Corr.

Goals: Dickens 15, Worman 34, 56, Battersby 69

Booked: Lobjoit 74, Simper 81

Biggleswade: Josephs, Hunt (Inskip 44), Simpson, Oswick, Gauge, George, T.Coles, K.Coles, Oyeniran (Fleming 46), Drakulic, Bailey (Kettle 57).

Subs (not used): Ulug, Northfield.

Goal: Coles 61

Booked: Oswick 32, Drakulic 74

HT: St Neots Town 2 Biggleswade 0

Attendance: 350

Referee: Shaun Barry (Northampton)