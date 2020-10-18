Ryan Robbins scored for St Neots Town away to Bedworth United in the FA Trophy. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO Ryan Robbins scored for St Neots Town away to Bedworth United in the FA Trophy. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

Sam Gomersall (left) scored for St Neots Town away to Bedworth United in the FA Trophy. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO Sam Gomersall (left) scored for St Neots Town away to Bedworth United in the FA Trophy. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

St Neots Town won 4-1 away to Bedworth United in the FA Trophy. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO St Neots Town won 4-1 away to Bedworth United in the FA Trophy. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

St Neots Town: Whitehall, Bennett, Battersby, Wilson-Braithwaite, Dickens, Goode, Watkins, Smith (Cowling 89), Robbins (Gomersall 63), Amu, Worman

Sub (not used): Corr.

Goals: Robbins (pen) 45+2, Gomersall 75, Amu 76, Bennett 88.

Booked: Bennett 30, Wilson-Braithwaite 32, Dickend 62.

Arel Amu (left) scored for St Neots Town away to Bedworth United in the FA Trophy. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO Arel Amu (left) scored for St Neots Town away to Bedworth United in the FA Trophy. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

Bedworth United: Walklate, Bilson, Steele, Parrott, Barnett, Mulders, John, Blackmore, Piggon, Keen, Blythe

Subs: Deards (for Keen 15 mins), Walton (for Bilson 58 mins), Dawson (for Piggon 72 mins), Moore, Truslove, Rowe, and Templeton

Goal: Piggon 65.

Sent-off: Blackmore 56.

HT: Bedworth United 0 St Neots Town 1

Attendance: 154

Referee: Scott Chalkley (Birmingham)