St Neots Town: Whitehall, Bennett, Battersby, Wilson-Braithwaite, Dickens, Goode, Watkins, Smith (Cowling 89), Robbins (Gomersall 63), Amu, Worman
Sub (not used): Corr.
Goals: Robbins (pen) 45+2, Gomersall 75, Amu 76, Bennett 88.
Booked: Bennett 30, Wilson-Braithwaite 32, Dickend 62.
Bedworth United: Walklate, Bilson, Steele, Parrott, Barnett, Mulders, John, Blackmore, Piggon, Keen, Blythe
Subs: Deards (for Keen 15 mins), Walton (for Bilson 58 mins), Dawson (for Piggon 72 mins), Moore, Truslove, Rowe, and Templeton
Goal: Piggon 65.
Sent-off: Blackmore 56.
HT: Bedworth United 0 St Neots Town 1
Attendance: 154
Referee: Scott Chalkley (Birmingham)