This one at AFC Dunstable finished 2-2 and was the third time in the last four that they went into the final stages ahead, only to drop points.

The result though was about the only thing that they didn’t manage to achieve, having dominated possession throughout and served up some delightfully attractive football.

Their control was centred around the performance of their midfield trio, forceful skipper Lee Watkins, tireless Ben Worman and the inspirational Lewis Simper, back for a second spell on loan from Cambridge United.

Playing with the swirling wind at their backs in the first half, St Neots were guilty of overhitting some of their forward passes and crosses yet still managed to create chances.

A deflected Leon Lobjoit cross needed blocked on the line and the striker almost got in after going round Dan Green in the home goal.

Player-manager Barry Corr headed narrowly wide and there were more blocks from frantic Dunstable defenders.

And yet despite all that it was the hosts who led at half-time.

It came from a corner, pulled back to former St Neots full-back Brett Longden and his cross found the unmarked Sam McClelland to head home.

Saints enjoyed more control in the second period and after Simper and Lobjoit were both stopped, the pressure brought an inevitable equaliser.

It was Simper who stole in to get it, converting an accurate Liam Bennett cross after 65 minutes, and six minutes later St Neots were ahead.

Corr won the ball on the edge of his own area and launched a 60-yard pass to the feet of Jake Battersby. He duly skipped past his marker and when he crossed Lobjoit fired in his seventh of the season.

At that point St Neots should have gone onto win but nine minutes from time they failed to clear a Dylan Baker corner and defender McClelland joyfully claimed his second goal of the match.

It would steal a share of the points even though Green was needed in the remaining time to deny both Simper and Corr.

Saints are now 12th ahead of the midweek games.

St Neots Town: Chadwick, Bennett, Battersby, Wilson-Braithwaite, Goode, Corr, Watkins, Simper, Amu (Robbins 86), Lobjoit, Worman

Subs (not used): Dickens, Smith.

Goals: Simper 65, Lobjoit 71.

Booked: Corr 39, Simper 63

AFC Dunstable: Green, Longden (Brooks 49), Gedron, Frater, McClelland, Hanks (Newman 72), Griffin. Elliot (Turner 31), Christie, Ann, Baker

Goals: McClelland 38, 81

Booked: McNish 27.

HT: AFC Dunstable 1 St Neots Town 0

Attendance: 169

Referee: Harry Tarrant (Towcester)