Dequane Wilson-Braithwaite for the hosts and goalkeeper Seb Malkowski and Gavin Allott of the visiting Tigers were all shown a red card after a fiery end to the first-half.

And after the pair had turned round tied at 1-1, Lewis Simper cancelling out a Michael Dunn opener, doubles from Ben Worman and Lewis Lobjoit plus a single from substitute Ryan Robbins sent the Saints through to the first round with a 6-1 victory.

The boss said: “I’d like to think that even if it stayed 11 versus 11 we’d have won the game.

“For the first 15 minutes they were aggressive and tried to intimidate us, they probably knew we were a ball-playing team and a young team, but we weathered that and then had some really good attacking phases.

“We scored our goal but could have scored two or three in the first half.

“The spaces were opening up because we were moving them about and I don’t think they could have kept up with our intensity.

“The second half is a bit different because of the numbers but we did all the right things.

“We moved the ball and scored a few goals and it was a deserving victory despite the circumstances.

“We might have had the extra man but we would have won anyway.”

The six goals mean they have now scored 37 across their 11 competitive games this season, and Corr believes the players the club has dovetails beautifully with the tactics played.

He said: “That’s the way we want to play. We’ll never sit off teams and try and counter attack. We want to win the ball back as quickly as we can and are intense when we don’t have the ball.

“Our first thought is always to look forward and play forward and if you can do that with the dynamic players we have and the talented boys we have, we’ll cause teams loads of problem.

“We’ve been doing that and we’ve scored loads of goals and are really entertaining.

“We are in a good place at the moment and this gets us into the habit of winning games.

“That’s important and the players are buzzing. We’ll take that into the next game.”