St Neots Town won 4-0 in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round against Pinchbeck United. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO St Neots Town won 4-0 in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round against Pinchbeck United. Picture: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

The Southern League side had been given the dubious honour of being one of only 13 step four sides drawn into the extra-preliminary round of this year’s competition, over two weeks away from the start of their league campaign.

But two goals from new signing Leon Lobjoit and one each for Adrian O’Hara and Tom Dickens secured the comfortable passage against the United Counties League side.

The first two goals came inside a storming opening 15 minutes, both headers, one from a corner and the other a free-kick.

Lobjoit made it three on 36 minutes, 10 minutes after having one ruled out for offside, and he completed the rout in the second half, pouncing on a Sam Gomersall corner.

Saints now go to Soham Town Rangers on Saturday.