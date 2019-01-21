Jacob Joseph scored to help St Neots Town Under 18s into the Hunts Cup final. Picture: MARK RIDER Jacob Joseph scored to help St Neots Town Under 18s into the Hunts Cup final. Picture: MARK RIDER

The club were 2016/17 and 2017/18 victors and their current crop of youngsters booked their place in this season’s showpiece with a 4-1 success at Yaxley at the semi-final stage last Sunday.

It was a hard-fought victory which featured a fifth hat-trick of the season in just 11 appearances from goalscoring talent Joe Rider.

He provided the only breakthrough of the first half before the game came alive with a flurry of goals in the second period.

Rider and Jacob Joseph stretched the Saints’ advantage before Yaxley replied, but the result was settled when Rider completed his treble late on.

St Ives Town will provide the final opposition after they also triumphed in the Peterborough area last Sunday, beating ICA Sports 4-1 in the other last-four clash.

They took control late in the first half as a solo Harry Sargent strike provided a breakthrough which was quickly followed by a Thomas Wakley effort.

Victory was effectively sealed just five minutes into the second period when a mis-hit shot from substitute Connor Gibbs fell perfectly for Billy Mobbs to finish.

Hosts ICA did manage a reply just before the hour, but Sargent completed the scoring in stoppage time by earning and converting a penalty.

St Neots beat St Ives in the county final in 2016/17.