Holders St Neots Town are also hosts as they face challengers Godmanchester Rovers in the Hunts Senior Cup final at the Premier Plus Stadium (7.45pm).

The county showpiece has thrown up a battle between a Saints side still battling for Step 3 survival against a Rovers outfit flying high at Step 5.

It also provides a clash of two bright, young managers as St Neots boss Marc Abbott (33) pits his wits against 27 year-old Rovers chief Ollie Drake. Abbott, who only took over at Saints in February, is also chasing a first success in management.

He said: “Our Under 18s enjoyed county cup success last week and it would be fantastic if we could follow suit at first-team level.

“I would love to win my first trophy in management and it would be a great reward for everyone who has stuck together in the last couple of months.

“It’s the first time since I’ve been here that we won’t go into a game as big underdogs, but that doesn’t mean we are favourites either.

“It will be a tough game of fine margins and hopefully we can come out on top.”

Rival boss Drake hopes the county crown will provide a first piece of silverware in his Rovers reign. It could also form the first part of an honours double with his side through to the Hinchingbrooke Cup final early next month.

Drake said: “I really believe we deserve some silverware to show for a good season, but we’re going to have to work hard to get it.

“We’ve already put out one Step 3 side in a previous round and the challenge now is to try to claim another scalp. We’re underdogs in my mind and that means there’s not a lot of pressure on us.

“We still have the chance to win two trophies and finish as runners-up in the league and hopefully we can take the first step towards that tonight.”

But Rovers have a host of injury worries, including goalkeeper Niall Conroy, midfield duo Chris Hyem and Tom Spark, and attacking ace Jack Chandler. They could be forced to hand a debut to back-up keeper Danny Crump.

Rovers dumped out St Ives Town on penalties in the quarter-finals and then saw off Eynesbury Rovers in the last four.

St Neots had a bye to the semi-finals where they beat Yaxley in a penalty shoot-out.

Admission tonight is £8 for adults, £5 for concessions and £2 for Under 16s. Children under 12 are admitted free.