The 3G pitch at St Neots Town FC was the stage for an event which featured close to 100 children representing nine different schools.

Crosshall pipped Priory Junior School to victory with Alconbury CofE Primary School, Brampton Village Primary School, Bushmead Primary School, Godmanchester Community Academy, Middfield Primary School, St Helen's Primary School also taking part.

Year 9 students from Longsands Academy supported the event in officiating and organisational roles.

