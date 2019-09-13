The former Cambridge United man struck the only goal four minutes into his Saints debut to fire them to Southern League Challenge Cup success at Lowestoft on Tuesday night.

Foy had already been denied an opener by a terrific block from home defender Miguel Lopez before racing onto an Ollie Snaith pass, scything his way into the box and steering a smart finish past Lowestoft keeper Luis Tibbles at his near post.

And that proved to be enough to secure Saints' passage into the next round on a night when the woodwork came to their rescue early in the second half.

It was a second successive victory for Marheineke's men after they made progress in the FA Cup last Saturday following a tough start to the campaign in which they only collected one point from their first six Premier Division Central fixtures.

"Matt showed his class with a goal worthy of winning any game of football," said Marheineke.

"He's a great addition to our squad and I'm confident he will continue to score plenty of goals for us.

"We want to do well in every competition and this one is no different. Picking up two wins in four days is a great boost for everyone and hopefully we can continue that in the league."

The arrival of Foy has led to the departure of another Saints frontman. Andrew Osei-Bonsu has left the club to go in search of regular football.

Foy is not the only new face with Marheineke also handing a debut to former Coventry City and Northampton Town man Aaron Phillips at Lowestoft.

The defender is working his way back to full fitness after time out of the game with serious injury.

He was forced out of the action on Tuesday at half-time by a knock, but Marheineke liked what he saw from a player who is of fine footballing pedigree. Phillips' father, David, was a member of the FA Cup-winning Coventry side of 1987.

Marheineke added: "Aaron hasn't played a lot of football over the last two seasons and is fighting to regain his fitness.

"It will take him some time to get to where he needs to be, but he could be a fantastic signing for the club."

Saints go in search of their first league win of the season tomorrow when heading to Rushall Olympic. They then host Kings Langley on Tuesday.