The draws for the FA Cup, FA Vase, FA Trophy and FA Youth Cup were released last week.

Eynesbury Rovers and Godmanchester Rovers both enter the FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage on August 10 - and both have ties against Northamptonshire sides. Eynesbury host Wellingborough Town at Hall Road while Godmanchester go to Northampton-based ON Chenecks.

A repeat of last season's Hunts Senior Cup final could be on the cards in the preliminary round with Godmanchester at home to St Neots Town, providing they can overcome their first obstacle. Rovers thumped Saints 6-0 in the county showpiece back in April.

Eynesbury and Huntingdon Town also begin at the opening stage of the FA Vase on August 31.

Godmanchester don't enter until the second round proper. They suffered agony last season when being thrown out for fielding an ineligible player to reach the last 16.

St Neots Town and St Ives Town both feature in the FA Trophy. The former club start out in the extra preliminary round at Nottinghamshire outfit Carlton Town, while the latter don't join the fray until the first qualifying round.

St Neots, St Ives, Godmanchester and Eynesbury all have Under 18 sides in the FA Youth Cup.

FA CUP

Extra preliminary round (ties to be played on August 10: Eynesbury Rovers v Wellingborough Tn, ON Chenecks v Godmanchester Rovers.

Winners receive £2,250. Losers receive £750.

Preliminary round (ties to be played on August 24): March Tn/Norwich Utd v Eynesbury Rovers/Wellingborough Tn; ON Chenecks/Godmanchester Rovers v St Neots Tn.

Winners receive: £2,890. Losers receive £960.

* St Ives Town enter in first qualifying round

FA TROPHY

Extra preliminary round (ties to be played on September 28): Carlton Tn v St Neots Tn.

Winners receive: £1,500. Losers receive £500.

Preliminary round (ties to be played on October 12): Carlton Tn/St Neots Tn v Biggleswade FC/Bedford Tn.

Winners receive: £2,250. Losers receive: £750.

* St Ives Tn enter in first qualifying round

FA VASE

First qualifying round (ties to be played on August 31): Diss Tn v Huntingdon Tn; Eynesbury Rovers v Harpenden Tn.

Winners receive: £550. Losers receive: £175.

Second qualifying round (ties to be played on September 14): Diss Tn/Huntingdon Tn v Mulbarton Wanderers; Edgware Tn v Eynesbury Rovers/Harpenden Tn.

Winners receive: £725. Losers receive: £250.

* Godmanchester Rovers enter in second round proper

FA YOUTH CUP

Preliminary round (ties to be played week commencing September 2): St Neots Tn v Barton, Godmanchester Rovers v Stotfold.

First qualifying round (ties to be played week commencing September 16): St Ives Tn v Biggleswade Tn, Netherton Utd/Hitchin Tn v Eynesbury Rovers; Godmanchester Rovers/Stotfold v St Neots Tn/Barton.