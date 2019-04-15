Lisa Trigg's side were beaten 2-0 by Wisbech Town Ladies in the Cambridgeshire Women's League Championship Cup showpiece.

They conceded twice in the first half of a fixture played at the Ellgia Stadium in Ely and only a couple of smart saves from goalkeeper Sophie Marjoram prevented further damage.

Player of the match for the St Ives side was the impressive Caitlin McGeown.

They now focus on their push for promotion in the Championship South and kept up their chase with a 3-2 win against Cambridge Rangers last Sunday.

The St Ives Town Ladies first team have a crucial clash at Westwood Road this Sunday, 2pm.

The leaders host closest challengers Bowers and Pitsea in a top-of-the-table showdown in Division One of the Eastern Region Women's League.