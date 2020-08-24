Marc Richards (left) was part of the Northampton Town team that lifted the League Two championship trophy in 2016. Picture: JON BUCKLE/PA Marc Richards (left) was part of the Northampton Town team that lifted the League Two championship trophy in 2016. Picture: JON BUCKLE/PA

The 38-year-old scored three in seven last season for National League Yeovil Town after joining from Cambridge United and in total has racked up over 600 appearances in the Football League with the likes of Port Vale, Northampton Town and Barnsley.

Speaking on the club website manager Ricky Marheineke said: “As soon as I knew Marc may be an option it was a no brainer to do everything we could to make it happen. It’s a fantastic signing.

“He is not only going to lead by example in the way he plays but his experience and leadership will be a massive boost for the squad.

“Marc turned down more lucrative offers from teams in our league and above to join us in our quest for success and it’s great that he has bought into our vision and what we are trying to achieve.”

Marc Richards is a multiple winner of the League Two title including Chesterfield in 2014. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA Marc Richards is a multiple winner of the League Two title including Chesterfield in 2014. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

He wasn’t in either of the two St Ives teams that picked up victories in their latest pre-season games on Saturday.

Westwood Road saw two fine goals dispatch a young Northampton Town side 2-0 while a late comeback by a development team at St Neots Town brought a 3-2 success.