Manager Ricky Marheineke was among three to have tested positive for the virus with results of the tests on other players and staff not yet known.

It means the Southern League Premier Division Central games with Lowestoft Town, originally set for tonight (Tuesday) at Westwood Road, and Saturday’s trip to Nuneaton Borough have been cancelled.

In a statement on the club website, chairman Gary Clarke said: “As many of you are aware St Ives Town FC first team have suffered an outbreak of COVID-19.

“So far two managers and a player have tested positive and we await the results of the other players and staff.

“With a game scheduled tonight we were left with no choice but to notify the league that the club will be unable to fulfil the fixture.

“We have a duty of care to the players, staff and more importantly our supporters many of who fall into the danger category.

“The club’s board of directors have voted that the club enter into a complete lockdown of the first team to ensure that our outbreak is contained.

“Therefore St Ives Town FC will not play any games until Friday, October 16, at the earliest.”