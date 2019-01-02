Action from St Neots' clash with St Ives on New Year's Day. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON Action from St Neots' clash with St Ives on New Year's Day. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON

Ricky Marheineke’s side took the lead early in the first half through Jake Newman and held firm to claim the 1-0 win and maximum points, consigning their struggling rivals to a fifth straight league defeat.

Victory moves St Ives up into 13th place in the Southern League Premier Division, while St Neots remain second from bottom.

Newman capitalised on an error from St Neots goalkeeper Finley Iron to put the visitors in front in the 12th minute at the Premier Plus Stadium, while Charlie De’ath twice rattled the crossbar with powerful headers and Ben Jackson had a close range effort well saved in the first half.

Neots best opening of the half and, indeed, the match, arrived in the 28th minute through ex-Ives striker James Hall, who held up the ball well before laying to Dylan Williams, whose shot from range tested Martin Conway in the visiting goal.

Matt Clement’s St Neots return to action on Saturday as they welcome Royston, 3pm. St Ives, meanwhile, make the short trip to face Biggleswade Town.

