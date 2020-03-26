The current campaign has been declared null and void – with all results expunged – from Step 3 to Step 6 of the non-league game and also for Step 7 and below at local level.

It means that no promotion or relegation will happen with St Ives Town surviving in the Southern League Premier Division Central and Huntingdon Town avoiding the drop from United Counties League Division One.

The decision from the FA and National Leagues System was announced in a statement this afternoon (Thursday) which confirms: “The FA and the NLS (Step 3 to Step 6) have reached a consensus that their 2019/20 season will now be brought to an end and all results will be expunged.

“This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS Step 3 and Step 6, and no promotion to NLS Step 2.

“These decisions will also apply to the leagues and clubs who play at NLS Step 7.”

You may also want to watch:

A major restructure of the non-league game, which has been due to implemented this summer, will now be delayed until after the 2020/21 season.

And the FA have also ruled that all grassroots football has been terminated for the current campaign as well - although those competitions won’t necessarily be declared null and void.

Their statement added: “Furthermore, we can now confirm that we have decided that all grassroots football is concluded for the 2019/20 season.

“This will allow the game to move forward and to commence planning for next season.

“Our county football associations (CFAs) will be supporting grassroots leagues over the coming days to determine how they should close out their current competitions.”