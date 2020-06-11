Austin will take up his position with immediate effect and help manager Ricky Marheineke prepare for the 2020-21 season.

The 32-year-old Austin has managed Sileby Rangers, Bugbrooke and Rothwell Corinthians in the United Counties League, having served as assistant to Marcus Law at Kettering Town in 2017-18 when they lost to Slough in the play-off semi-finals.

Marheineke was delighted to get his man, saying: “I’m really pleased to have Mitch on board. It was important to get someone in that I trust.

“He is very loyal and hard working. Mitch has grafted in the UCL with limited resources and been very successful.

“He will bring some fresh ideas, a different vision and winning mentality. He deserves this opportunity and I’m very excited to see how far we can take the club together.”

Austin, meanwhile, took to Twitter to post: “Delighted to accept the role as assistant manager @stivestownfc working alongside @RickyMarheineke It’s an excellent opportunity and I cannot wait to get started #uptheives.”

Adams decided to relinquish his first-team duties to focus his time and attention on his academy manager’s role.

Marheineke added: “I would like to thank ‘Bully’ for all his hard work and loyalty over the past two seasons.

“We’ve had lots of great moments and special occasions during our time together and many that will long live in the memories for myself and our supporters.

“Although it wasn’t what I was expecting, I respect Bully’s decision and now look forward to a close working relationship with him as we look to improve the transition for players from our academy into the first team.”

St Ives Town are offering a level three diploma course alongside full-time training for 18 and 19-year-olds who have recently finished sixth form or year 13 at college or another academy.

There are also a few spaces left for year 11 school leavers who are looking for further education alongside football.

For more details on either programme contact Craig Adams (07966 854897) or Lloyd Groves (07967 098514).

*St Ives Town have launched a fundraising campaign to support NHS staff and the club.

They are asking people to donate old coins from holidays aboard, with 75 per cent going to the NHS and the remaining 25 per cent to St Ives Town.

A collection service has been arranged for donations to be made, by emailing sitfcsecretary@aol.com or calling 07930 196045.