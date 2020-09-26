Things are looking up for Yaxley FC Under 9s who have just had their kit sponsored by Huntingdon-based Active IQ. Things are looking up for Yaxley FC Under 9s who have just had their kit sponsored by Huntingdon-based Active IQ.

Completing their first full season in the local league last year, the Under 9s squad was doing well until the pandemic and lockdown effectively shut down sport.

But now they are back in training with a programme of matches and coaches helping players regain their confidence so they can pick up where they left off.

They have also been given a boost after sport training organisation Active IQ stepped in to sponsor their kit.

Coach Stephen Ratcliffe said: “We’re delighted to have Active IQ as our full shirt sponsors this season and would like to thank them for their generosity.

“Our team did really well last year and we hope to be able to continue that success and build up the kids’ confidence to play competitively. Sport is hugely important at a young age and it’s great to see the youngsters having so much fun. We can’t wait to start the season next month.”

Active IQ is the UK’s leading Awarding Organisation for the active leisure, learning and wellbeing sector and is committed to providing first class qualifications, services and resources which are valued by training providers, employers and learners.

Jenny Patrickson, managing director, said: “We’re really pleased to be sponsoring Yaxley FC. Grassroots sport is hugely important and can help instil lifelong fitness habits in young children.

“We wish the team every success as they come into the new season and look forward to cheering them on.”